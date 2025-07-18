Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.3% with over 142.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 1% on volume of over 35.6 million shares. Marvell Technology is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while West Pharmaceutical Services is lagging other components of the Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BASG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.