Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: BASG

The Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 1.3 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 50,000. Shares of BASG were off about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Nvidia, trading down about 0.3% with over 142.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and AMAZON.COM, up about 1% on volume of over 35.6 million shares. Marvell Technology is the component faring the best Friday, higher by about 3.7% on the day, while West Pharmaceutical Services is lagging other components of the Brown Advisory Sustainable Growth ETF, trading lower by about 4.8%.

