Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Primo Brands, trading up about 1.2% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Essential Utilities, off about 0.1% on volume of over 610,000 shares. Advanced Drainage Systems is lagging other components of the Global X Clean Water ETF Friday, trading lower by about 4.2%.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AQWA
