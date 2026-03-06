Markets
AQWA

Friday's ETF with Unusual Volume: AQWA

March 06, 2026 — 12:12 pm EST

The Global X Clean Water ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Friday, with over 466,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of AQWA were off about 2.4% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Friday were Primo Brands, trading up about 1.2% with over 1.9 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Essential Utilities, off about 0.1% on volume of over 610,000 shares. Advanced Drainage Systems is lagging other components of the Global X Clean Water ETF Friday, trading lower by about 4.2%.

Stocks mentioned

AQWA
PRMB
WTRG
WMS

