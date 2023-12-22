News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: XBI, CQQQ

December 22, 2023 — 11:56 am EST

In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Karuna Therapeutics, up about 46.9% and shares of Immunitybio, up about 10.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, down about 3.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Joyy, lower by about 2.2%, and shares of Pdd Holdings, lower by about 2% on the day.

