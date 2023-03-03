In trading on Friday, the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of C3.AI, up about 26.4% and shares of Elastic, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Semiconductor ETF, off about 0.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Marvell Technology, lower by about 8.1%, and shares of Lam Research, lower by about 1.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: WCLD, SMH

