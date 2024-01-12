News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: URA, IHF

January 12, 2024 — 01:15 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 10.6% and shares of Mega Uranium, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, off about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Agilon Health, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Alignment Healthcare, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
