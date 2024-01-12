In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 6.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Uranium Energy, up about 10.6% and shares of Mega Uranium, up about 9.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF, off about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Agilon Health, lower by about 7.3%, and shares of Alignment Healthcare, lower by about 4.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: URA, IHF

