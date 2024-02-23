In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Live Nation Entertainment (LYV), up about 5.3% and shares of Palo Alto Networks (PANW), up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF (QCLN), off about 2.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Vicor (VICR), lower by about 15.6%, and shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN), lower by about 10.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, QCLN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.