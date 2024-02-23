And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF (QCLN), off about 2.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Vicor (VICR), lower by about 15.6%, and shares of Rivian Automotive (RIVN), lower by about 10.9% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, QCLN
