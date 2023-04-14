In trading on Friday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of JP Morgan Chase, up about 7% and shares of Citigroup, up about 4.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Junior Gold Miners ETF, off about 3.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Sulliden Mining Capital, lower by about 15.4%, and shares of Coeur Mining, lower by about 7.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: QVML, GDXJ

