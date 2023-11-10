In trading on Friday, the Invesco Semiconductors ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Onto Innovation, up about 8.1% and shares of Camtek, up about 8.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 2.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies, lower by about 30.6%, and shares of Senti Biosciences, lower by about 11.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: PSI, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.