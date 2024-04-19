In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Metropolitan Bank Holding, up about 19.1% and shares of Valley National Bancorp, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Semiconductor ETF, down about 2.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Advanced Micro Devices, lower by about 4.1%, and shares of Micron Technology, lower by about 3.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, SMH

