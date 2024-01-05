News & Insights

Friday's ETF Movers: IAT, XBI

January 05, 2024 — 12:05 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Horizon, up about 4.3% and shares of Keycorp, up about 3.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, down about 0.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 15.2%, and shares of Dyne Therapeutics, lower by about 9.5% on the day.

