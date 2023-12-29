In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Joyy, up about 0.3% and shares of PDD Holdings, up about 0.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 3.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Personalis, lower by about 12.6%, and shares of Quantum-si, lower by about 11% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ARKG

