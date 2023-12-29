News & Insights

Markets
YY

Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ARKG

December 29, 2023 — 04:03 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Friday, the Invesco China Technology ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Joyy, up about 0.3% and shares of PDD Holdings, up about 0.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 3.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Personalis, lower by about 12.6%, and shares of Quantum-si, lower by about 11% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ARKG
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: CQQQ, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

YY
PDD
PSNL
QSI
ARKG
CQQQ

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.