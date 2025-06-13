In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.1% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Calumet, up about 9.3% and shares of Kosmos Energy, up about 8.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Janus Henderson Small/Mid Cap Growth Alpha ETF, down about 4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Contineum Therapeutics, lower by about 6.9%, and shares of International Money Express, lower by about 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XOP, JSMD

