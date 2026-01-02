In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Denison Mines, up about 11.3% and shares of Laramide Resources, up about 10.5% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF, down about 3.4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Paramount Gold Nevada, lower by about 6%, and shares of Avino Silver & Gold Mines, lower by about 5.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: URA, SILJ

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.