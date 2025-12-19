In trading on Friday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Centrus Energy, up about 14.4% and shares of Mega Uranium, up about 12.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the FlexShares STOXX Global Broad Infrastructure Index Fund ETF, off about 3.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, lower by about 2%, and shares of Geo Group, lower by about 1.9% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: URA, NFRA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.