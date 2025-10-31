Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, CXSE

October 31, 2025 — 12:02 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Solar, up about 14.6% and shares of Canadian Solar, up about 12.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF, down about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tal Education Group, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
