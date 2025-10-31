Friday's ETF Movers: TAN, CXSE

In trading on Friday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Solar, up about 14.6% and shares of Canadian Solar, up about 12.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree China ex-State-Owned Enterprises Fund ETF, down about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tal Education Group, lower by about 4.8%, and shares of Zeekr Intelligent Technology Holding, lower by about 1.1% on the day.

