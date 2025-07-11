Friday's ETF Movers: SILJ, SVOL

In trading on Friday, the Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Hycroft Mining Holding (HYMC), up about 5.9% and shares of Hecla Mining (HL), up about 4.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL), off about 2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Simplify Exchange Traded Funds Simplify Multi-qis (QIS), lower by about 1.8%, and shares of Simplify Aggregate Bond ETF (AGGH), lower by about 1.8% on the day.

