In trading on Friday, the VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of MP Materials, up about 6.4% and shares of Sociedad Quimica Y Minera, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF, down about 2.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad, lower by about 8.5%, and shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima, lower by about 5.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: REMX, ARGT

