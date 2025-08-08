And underperforming other ETFs today is the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF, down about 2.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad, lower by about 8.5%, and shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima, lower by about 5.1% on the day.
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: REMX, ARGT
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.