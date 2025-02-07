In trading on Friday, the VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Centrus Energy, up about 29.9% and shares of Oklo, up about 18.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, down about 3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Century Communities, lower by about 5.5%, and shares of Toll Brothers, lower by about 5% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: NLR, ITB

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.