In trading on Friday, the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Axos Financial, up about 6.8% and shares of New York Community Bancorp, up about 6.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 8%, and shares of Albemarle, lower by about 0.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: KRE, LIT

