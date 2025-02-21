Friday's ETF Movers: ARGT, IHF

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF), down about 2.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), lower by about 24.5%, and shares of Select Medical Holdings (SEM), lower by about 9.1% on the day.
