In trading on Friday, the Global X MSCI Argentina ETF (ARGT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mercadolibre (MELI), up about 9.8% and shares of YPF Sociedad Anonima (YPF), up about 2.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Healthcare Providers ETF (IHF), down about 2.3% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Hims & Hers Health (HIMS), lower by about 24.5%, and shares of Select Medical Holdings (SEM), lower by about 9.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ARGT, IHF

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.