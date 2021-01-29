Friday's ETF Movers: XRT, LIT

In trading on Friday, the SPDR— S&P— Retail ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Gamestop, up about 72.4% and shares of Party City, up about 9.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Lithium ETF, down about 3.2% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tesla, lower by about 2%, and shares of Albemarle, lower by about 1% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.