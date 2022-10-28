In trading on Friday, the The Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Intel, up about 10% and shares of Verisign, up about 7.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF, off about 4% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tronox Holdings, lower by about 8.2%, and shares of MP Materials, lower by about 4.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: XLK, REMX

