In trading on Friday, the Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 5.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of MP Materials, up about 6.7% and shares of Tronox Holdings, up about 5.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF, down about 1.9% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Nurix Therapeutics, lower by about 8.5%, and shares of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 8% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: REMX, XBI

