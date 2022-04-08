In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Jeld-wen Holding, up about 5.6% and shares of Taylor Morrison Home, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 1.7% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of FTC Solar, lower by about 19%, and shares of Shoals Technologies Group, lower by about 9.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: ITB, PBW

