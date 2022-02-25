In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Synovus Financial (SNV), up about 4% and shares of Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), up about 3.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK), off about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Everbridge (EVBG), lower by about 36.6%, and shares of Zscaler (ZS), lower by about 19.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IAT, IHAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.