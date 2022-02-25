Markets
SNV

Friday's ETF Movers: IAT, IHAK

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

In trading on Friday, the iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.6% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Synovus Financial (SNV), up about 4% and shares of Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), up about 3.7% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Cybersecurity and Tech ETF (IHAK), off about 1.5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Everbridge (EVBG), lower by about 36.6%, and shares of Zscaler (ZS), lower by about 19.2% on the day.

Friday's ETF Movers: IAT, IHAK
VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: IAT, IHAK

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SNV UMPQ EVBG ZS IHAK IAT

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular