In trading on Friday, the Junior Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Prime Mining, up about 8.4% and shares of Buenaventura Mining, up about 8.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 3.1% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, lower by about 11.7%, and shares of Invitae, lower by about 8.6% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: GDXJ, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.