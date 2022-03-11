In trading on Friday, the First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Chemours, up about 3.6% and shares of Lyondellbasell, up about 3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco China Technology ETF, off about 5% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Tuya, lower by about 22.8%, and shares of GDS Holdings, lower by about 12.2% on the day.

VIDEO: Friday's ETF Movers: FXZ, CQQQ

