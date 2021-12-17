Markets
Friday's ETF Movers: ARKG, GNR

BNK Invest
In trading on Friday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 7.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Invitae, up about 18.5% and shares of Veracyte, up about 16.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR— S&P— Global Natural Resources ETF, down about 3.8% in Friday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Friday were shares of Hess, lower by about 5.3%, and shares of Conocophillips, lower by about 4.3% on the day.

