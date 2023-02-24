Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Edison International (Symbol: EIX) and PG&E Corp (Symbol: PCG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and down 5.59% year-to-date. Edison International, meanwhile, is up 5.96% year-to-date, and PG&E Corp is up 0.70% year-to-date. Combined, EIX and PCG make up approximately 5.2% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.5%. Among large Financial stocks, The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW) and MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.7% and 1.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 3.82% on a year-to-date basis. The Charles Schwab Corporation, meanwhile, is down 1.72% year-to-date, and MetLife Inc is up 0.22% year-to-date. Combined, SCHW and MET make up approximately 4.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities 0.0% Financial -0.5% Materials -0.6% Energy -0.6% Consumer Products -0.8% Industrial -0.9% Healthcare -1.3% Services -1.5% Technology & Communications -1.9%

