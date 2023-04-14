Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Auto Parts

April 14, 2023 — 01:40 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 0.6%. Leading the group were shares of Rent the Runway, up about 5.2% and shares of VFC up about 3.7% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are auto parts shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Spruce Power Holding, trading higher by about 12.3% and Superior Industries International, trading up by about 3.4% on Friday.

