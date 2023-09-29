In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Wolverine World Wide, up about 8.6% and shares of Hanesbrands up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Citi Trends, trading up by about 7% and Solo Brands, trading up by about 6.4% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Apparel Stores

