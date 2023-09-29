News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, Apparel Stores

September 29, 2023 — 12:48 pm EDT

In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.4%. Leading the group were shares of Wolverine World Wide, up about 8.6% and shares of Hanesbrands up about 7.4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are apparel stores shares, up on the day by about 2% as a group, led by Citi Trends, trading up by about 7% and Solo Brands, trading up by about 6.4% on Friday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
