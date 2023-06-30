News & Insights

Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Healthcare

June 30, 2023 — 02:32 pm EDT

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 1.5%. Within that group, Enphase Energy Inc. (Symbol: ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies Inc (Symbol: SEDG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.4% and 5.0%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.7% on the day, and up 41.78% year-to-date. Enphase Energy Inc., meanwhile, is down 33.96% year-to-date, and SolarEdge Technologies Inc, is down 6.53% year-to-date. Combined, ENPH and SEDG make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Healthcare sector, higher by 1.2%. Among large Healthcare stocks, Align Technology Inc (Symbol: ALGN) and Bio-Techne Corp (Symbol: TECH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.8% and 3.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Healthcare stocks is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV), which is up 1.2% in midday trading, and down 1.11% on a year-to-date basis. Align Technology Inc, meanwhile, is up 67.05% year-to-date, and Bio-Techne Corp, is down 0.58% year-to-date. Combined, ALGN and TECH make up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Value Forum

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change
Technology & Communications +1.5%
Healthcare +1.2%
Industrial +1.2%
Energy +1.2%
Services +1.1%
Materials +0.9%
Utilities +0.8%
Consumer Products +0.7%
Financial +0.5%

