Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Financial

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.7%. Within that group, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 3.6% and 3.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.4% on the day, and down 2.75% year-to-date. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is up 4.31% year-to-date, and Carnival Corp, is down 6.20% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and CCL make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.6%. Among large Financial stocks, Synchrony Financial (Symbol: SYF) and Citizens Financial Group Inc (Symbol: CFG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.1% and 3.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 0.44% on a year-to-date basis. Synchrony Financial, meanwhile, is up 1.09% year-to-date, and Citizens Financial Group Inc is up 0.45% year-to-date. Combined, SYF and CFG make up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.7% Financial +0.6% Materials +0.5% Healthcare +0.4% Industrial +0.3% Technology & Communications +0.2% Utilities +0.1% Energy +0.1% Consumer Products 0.0%

