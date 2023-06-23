In trading on Friday, music & electronics stores shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 1.3%. Leading the group were shares of Conns, up about 5.8% and shares of Best Buy up about 0.8% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are department stores shares, up on the day by about 0.5% as a group, led by Big Lots, trading up by about 6.9% and Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings, trading up by about 2.7% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Music & Electronics Stores, Department Stores

