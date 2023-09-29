Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Technology & Communications

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Nike (Symbol: NKE) and VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 7.0% and 4.9%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and down 6.10% year-to-date. Nike, meanwhile, is down 18.38% year-to-date, and VF Corp., is down 34.03% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, not showing much of a loss. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Micron Technology Inc. (Symbol: MU) and Trimble Inc (Symbol: TRMB) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.9% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.1% in midday trading, and up 33.54% on a year-to-date basis. Micron Technology Inc., meanwhile, is up 35.00% year-to-date, and Trimble Inc is up 6.98% year-to-date. Combined, MU and TRMB make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.0% Technology & Communications 0.0% Utilities -0.1% Materials -0.3% Services -0.4% Financial -0.4% Healthcare -0.5% Industrial -0.6% Energy -2.1%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.