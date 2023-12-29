Friday Sector Leaders: Consumer Products, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 0.1%. Within the sector, Hershey Company (Symbol: HSY) and Tyson Foods Inc (Symbol: TSN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 1.1% and 0.7%, respectively. Among consumer products ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (Symbol: IYK), which is up 0.1% on the day, and down 2.56% year-to-date. Hershey Company, meanwhile, is down 16.05% year-to-date, and Tyson Foods Inc, is down 11.95% year-to-date. Combined, HSY and TSN make up approximately 2.1% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Bath & Body Works Inc (Symbol: BBWI) and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (Symbol: ORLY) are the most notable, showing a gain of 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.5% in midday trading, and up 34.57% on a year-to-date basis. Bath & Body Works Inc, meanwhile, is up 2.59% year-to-date, and O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. is up 12.83% year-to-date. Combined, BBWI and ORLY make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Consumer Products -0.1% Services -0.3% Healthcare -0.3% Energy -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.4% Industrial -0.4% Financial -0.5% Materials -0.5% Utilities -0.6%

