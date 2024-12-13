Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Utilities sector, not showing much of a loss. Within that group, Sempra (Symbol: SRE) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 1.4% and 1.0%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is flat on the day on the day, and up 25.11% year-to-date. Sempra, meanwhile, is up 22.64% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 45.94% year-to-date. Combined, SRE and PEG make up approximately 8.4% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, losing just 0.2%. Among large Financial stocks, Progressive Corp. (Symbol: PGR) and Erie Indemnity Co. (Symbol: ERIE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 4.5% and 3.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is down 0.2% in midday trading, and up 32.82% on a year-to-date basis. Progressive Corp., meanwhile, is up 59.91% year-to-date, and Erie Indemnity Co. is up 28.28% year-to-date. Combined, PGR and ERIE make up approximately 2.3% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector % Change Utilities -0.0% Financial -0.2% Consumer Products -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.5% Energy -0.5% Healthcare -0.6% Industrial -0.6% Services -0.8% Materials -1.4%

