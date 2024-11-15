Friday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Financial

In afternoon trading on Friday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, American Electric Power Co Inc (Symbol: AEP) and Alliant Energy Corp (Symbol: LNT) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 2.3% and 2.1%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.0% on the day, and up 27.06% year-to-date. American Electric Power Co Inc, meanwhile, is up 22.44% year-to-date, and Alliant Energy Corp is up 22.22% year-to-date. Combined, AEP and LNT make up approximately 5.6% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.1%. Among large Financial stocks, Berkley Corp (Symbol: WRB) and JPMorgan Chase & Co (Symbol: JPM) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.5% and 1.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 33.66% on a year-to-date basis. Berkley Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.11% year-to-date, and JPMorgan Chase & Co is up 46.81% year-to-date. Combined, WRB and JPM make up approximately 10.5% of the underlying holdings of XLF.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.0%
|Financial
|+0.1%
|Materials
|-0.4%
|Energy
|-0.4%
|Consumer Products
|-0.7%
|Industrial
|-1.0%
|Healthcare
|-1.2%
|Services
|-1.4%
|Technology & Communications
|-1.6%
