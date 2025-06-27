In trading on Friday, textiles shares were relative leaders, up on the day by about 2.1%. Leading the group were shares of Nike, up about 15.9% and shares of Oxford Industries up about 4% on the day.

Also showing relative strength are general contractors & builders shares, up on the day by about 1.8% as a group, led by Dream Finders Homes, trading up by about 5% and Hovnanian Enterprises, trading higher by about 3% on Friday.

VIDEO: Friday Sector Leaders: Textiles, General Contractors & Builders

