Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

April 25, 2025 — 04:03 pm EDT

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.2%. Within the sector, Verisign Inc (Symbol: VRSN) and NVIDIA Corp (Symbol: NVDA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.0% and 3.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 10.71% year-to-date. Verisign Inc, meanwhile, is up 31.84% year-to-date, and NVIDIA Corp, is down 17.85% year-to-date. Combined, VRSN and NVDA make up approximately 12.6% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, losing just 0.3%. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Caesars Entertainment Inc (Symbol: CZR) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.6% and 3.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and down 7.58% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is up 8.20% year-to-date, and Caesars Entertainment Inc, is down 15.56% year-to-date. CZR makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, one sector is up on the day, while eight sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.2%
Services-0.3%
Consumer Products-0.7%
Healthcare-0.7%
Industrial-0.7%
Utilities-0.8%
Energy-1.0%
Financial-1.2%
Materials-1.4%

