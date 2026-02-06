Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Industrial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Technology & Communications sector, up 2.8%. Within the sector, Robinhood Markets Inc (Symbol: HOOD) and Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.5% and 10.6%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 3.8% on the day, and down 2.24% year-to-date. Robinhood Markets Inc, meanwhile, is down 27.06% year-to-date, and Coinbase Global Inc, is down 28.56% year-to-date.

The next best performing sector is the Industrial sector, higher by 2.3%. Among large Industrial stocks, United Airlines Holdings Inc (Symbol: UAL) and Lam Research Corp (Symbol: LRCX) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.0% and 8.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Industrial stocks is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), which is up 2.6% in midday trading, and up 11.38% on a year-to-date basis. United Airlines Holdings Inc, meanwhile, is up 3.40% year-to-date, and Lam Research Corp is up 35.71% year-to-date. UAL makes up approximately 0.7% of the underlying holdings of XLI.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, nine sectors are up on the day, while none of the sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +2.8% Industrial +2.3% Materials +2.2% Energy +2.1% Consumer Products +1.3% Financial +1.3% Healthcare +0.9% Services +0.8% Utilities +0.4%

