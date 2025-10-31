Friday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Energy

Markets
Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Technology & Communications companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.5%. Within the sector, First Solar Inc (Symbol: FSLR) and Coinbase Global Inc (Symbol: COIN) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 13.1% and 6.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.2% on the day, and up 29.40% year-to-date. First Solar Inc, meanwhile, is up 49.86% year-to-date, and Coinbase Global Inc is up 40.85% year-to-date. FSLR makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, up 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and Expand Energy Corp (Symbol: EXE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.3% and 2.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 5.32% on a year-to-date basis. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 13.08% year-to-date, and Expand Energy Corp is up 6.00% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and EXE make up approximately 20.4% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Technology & Communications+0.5%
Energy+0.4%
Industrial+0.1%
Materials-0.0%
Consumer Products-0.1%
Services-0.2%
Financial-0.3%
Healthcare-0.4%
Utilities-0.8%

