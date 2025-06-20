Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.8% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 0.29% year-to-date. Kroger Co, meanwhile, is up 17.60% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc., is down 16.32% year-to-date. KMX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 7.64% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.16% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 2.37% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NEE make up approximately 17.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.4% Utilities +0.3% Financial +0.3% Energy +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Healthcare -0.0% Industrial -0.2% Technology & Communications -0.3% Materials -0.5%

