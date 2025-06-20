Markets
KR

Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

June 20, 2025 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.8% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 0.29% year-to-date. Kroger Co, meanwhile, is up 17.60% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc., is down 16.32% year-to-date. KMX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 7.64% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.16% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 2.37% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NEE make up approximately 17.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Chart Zero

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+0.4%
Utilities+0.3%
Financial+0.3%
Energy+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Healthcare-0.0%
Industrial-0.2%
Technology & Communications-0.3%
Materials-0.5%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Contrarian Outlook
 SOV Historical Stock Prices
 UWC Split History

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Contrarian Outlook-> SOV Historical Stock Prices-> UWC Split History-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

KR
KMX
IYC
VST
NEE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.