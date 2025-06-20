Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.4%. Within that group, Kroger Co (Symbol: KR) and Carmax Inc. (Symbol: KMX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 8.8% and 6.4%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and down 0.29% year-to-date. Kroger Co, meanwhile, is up 17.60% year-to-date, and Carmax Inc., is down 16.32% year-to-date. KMX makes up approximately 0.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 0.3%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and NextEra Energy Inc (Symbol: NEE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.0%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 7.64% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 34.16% year-to-date, and NextEra Energy Inc is up 2.37% year-to-date. Combined, VST and NEE make up approximately 17.1% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.4%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Energy
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|-0.0%
|Industrial
|-0.2%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
|Materials
|-0.5%
