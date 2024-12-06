Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.9%. Within that group, lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) and Ulta Beauty Inc (Symbol: ULTA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 17.7% and 9.5%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 1.1% on the day, and up 33.24% year-to-date. lululemon athletica inc, meanwhile, is down 20.63% year-to-date, and Ulta Beauty Inc, is down 12.18% year-to-date. Combined, LULU and ULTA make up approximately 1.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.9%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (Symbol: HPE) and Super Micro Computer Inc (Symbol: SMCI) are the most notable, showing a gain of 11.0% and 7.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is up 0.6% in midday trading, and up 25.91% on a year-to-date basis. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co, meanwhile, is up 43.88% year-to-date, and Super Micro Computer Inc is up 55.43% year-to-date. Combined, HPE and SMCI make up approximately 2.7% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, two sectors are up on the day, while seven sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Technology & Communications +0.9% Healthcare -0.1% Industrial -0.1% Consumer Products -0.2% Materials -0.3% Financial -0.5% Utilities -1.1% Energy -1.6%

