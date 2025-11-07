Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 17.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 5.89% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 38.94% year-to-date, and News Corp, is down 2.87% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and NWSA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 6.66% on a year-to-date basis. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.74% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 3.59% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and DVN make up approximately 24.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services +0.9% Energy +0.8% Consumer Products +0.7% Materials +0.6% Financial +0.5% Utilities +0.3% Industrial 0.0% Healthcare -0.3% Technology & Communications -0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Harmonic Historical PE Ratio

 TDC Average Annual Return

 EMMS Historical Stock Prices



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.