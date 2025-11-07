Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 17.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 5.89% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 38.94% year-to-date, and News Corp, is down 2.87% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and NWSA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 6.66% on a year-to-date basis. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.74% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 3.59% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and DVN make up approximately 24.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.9%
|Energy
|+0.8%
|Consumer Products
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.3%
|Industrial
|0.0%
|Healthcare
|-0.3%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.9%
25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »
Also see:
Harmonic Historical PE Ratio
TDC Average Annual Return
EMMS Historical Stock Prices
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.