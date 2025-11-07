Markets
EXPE

Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Energy

November 07, 2025 — 02:33 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Services companies are outperforming other sectors, higher by 0.9%. Within that group, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and News Corp (Symbol: NWSA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 17.3% and 5.9%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 0.1% on the day, and up 5.89% year-to-date. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 38.94% year-to-date, and News Corp, is down 2.87% year-to-date. Combined, EXPE and NWSA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Energy stocks, Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM) and Devon Energy Corp. (Symbol: DVN) are the most notable, showing a gain of 2.4% and 2.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 6.66% on a year-to-date basis. Exxon Mobil Corp, meanwhile, is up 11.74% year-to-date, and Devon Energy Corp. is up 3.59% year-to-date. Combined, XOM and DVN make up approximately 24.8% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Metals Channel

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+0.9%
Energy+0.8%
Consumer Products+0.7%
Materials+0.6%
Financial+0.5%
Utilities+0.3%
Industrial0.0%
Healthcare-0.3%
Technology & Communications-0.9%

25 Dividend Giants Widely Held By ETFs »

Also see:

 Harmonic Historical PE Ratio
 TDC Average Annual Return
 EMMS Historical Stock Prices

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocks
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Harmonic Historical PE Ratio-> TDC Average Annual Return-> EMMS Historical Stock Prices-> More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

EXPE
NWSA
IYC
XOM
DVN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.