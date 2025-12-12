Markets
Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

December 12, 2025 — 02:33 pm EST

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, up 0.3%. Within that group, lululemon athletica inc (Symbol: LULU) and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (Symbol: CMG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 10.2% and 4.0%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.2% on the day, and up 9.09% year-to-date. lululemon athletica inc, meanwhile, is down 46.10% year-to-date, and Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc, is down 39.88% year-to-date. Combined, LULU and CMG make up approximately 1.1% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, up 0.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Hormel Foods Corp. (Symbol: HRL) and Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.9% and 1.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.5% in midday trading, and up 4.99% on a year-to-date basis. Hormel Foods Corp., meanwhile, is down 19.25% year-to-date, and Tesla Inc is up 12.22% year-to-date. HRL makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.

Sector% Change
Services+0.3%
Consumer Products+0.2%
Utilities+0.1%
Financial-0.1%
Materials-0.1%
Healthcare-0.5%
Industrial-0.6%
Energy-1.1%
Technology & Communications-1.8%

