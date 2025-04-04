Friday Sector Leaders: Services, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Services sector, losing just 2.1%. Within the sector, NVR Inc. (Symbol: NVR) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 6.4% and 6.2%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is down 3.0% on the day, and down 13.64% year-to-date. NVR Inc., meanwhile, is down 7.51% year-to-date, and Horton Inc, is down 6.82% year-to-date. Combined, NVR and DHI make up approximately 1.0% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, losing just 2.2%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) and Nike (Symbol: NKE) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.3% and 5.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is down 3.4% in midday trading, and up 7.15% on a year-to-date basis. Deckers Outdoor Corp., meanwhile, is down 47.17% year-to-date, and Nike, is down 21.89% year-to-date.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, none of the sectors are up on the day, while nine sectors are down.

Sector % Change Services -2.1% Consumer Products -2.2% Healthcare -3.9% Industrial -4.3% Utilities -4.7% Financial -4.8% Technology & Communications -5.0% Materials -5.0% Energy -8.1%

