Friday Sector Leaders: Materials, Utilities

In afternoon trading on Friday, Materials stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.8%. Within the sector, Builders FirstSource Inc. (Symbol: BLDR) and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold (Symbol: FCX) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 11.3% and 4.5%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 1.4% on the day, and up 6.25% year-to-date. Builders FirstSource Inc., meanwhile, is up 20.35% year-to-date, and Freeport-McMoran Copper & Gold is up 11.50% year-to-date. FCX makes up approximately 5.4% of the underlying holdings of XLB.
The next best performing sector is the Utilities sector, up 1.2%. Among large Utilities stocks, Vistra Corp (Symbol: VST) and Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) are the most notable, showing a gain of 10.2% and 4.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Utilities stocks is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU), which is up 1.4% in midday trading, and down 0.32% on a year-to-date basis. Vistra Corp, meanwhile, is up 2.89% year-to-date, and Constellation Energy Corp, is down 4.32% year-to-date. Combined, VST and CEG make up approximately 12.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Materials
|+1.8%
|Utilities
|+1.2%
|Industrial
|+1.2%
|Technology & Communications
|+1.0%
|Consumer Products
|+0.6%
|Services
|+0.6%
|Healthcare
|+0.2%
|Financial
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.6%
