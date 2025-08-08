Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Financial

The best performing sector as of midday Friday is the Healthcare sector, up 1.0%. Within that group, Gilead Sciences Inc (Symbol: GILD) and STERIS plc (Symbol: STE) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 8.0% and 2.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 0.9% on the day, and down 4.49% year-to-date. Gilead Sciences Inc, meanwhile, is up 30.69% year-to-date, and STERIS plc is up 18.79% year-to-date. Combined, GILD and STE make up approximately 3.7% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Financial sector, higher by 0.7%. Among large Financial stocks, MetLife Inc (Symbol: MET) and Elevance Health Inc (Symbol: ELV) are the most notable, showing a gain of 3.4% and 3.3%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Financial stocks is the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), which is up 1.0% in midday trading, and up 8.06% on a year-to-date basis. MetLife Inc, meanwhile, is down 4.74% year-to-date, and Elevance Health Inc, is down 19.69% year-to-date. MET makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of XLF.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.0% Financial +0.7% Materials +0.7% Energy +0.6% Industrial +0.3% Consumer Products +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Utilities -0.4% Services -0.7%

