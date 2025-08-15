Friday Sector Leaders: Healthcare, Energy

Looking at the sectors faring best as of midday Friday, shares of Healthcare companies are outperforming other sectors, up 0.8%. Within the sector, Centene Corp (Symbol: CNC) and Moderna Inc (Symbol: MRNA) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 5.9% and 5.9%, respectively. Among healthcare ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLV), which is up 1.9% on the day, and up 0.05% year-to-date. Centene Corp, meanwhile, is down 52.94% year-to-date, and Moderna Inc, is down 32.01% year-to-date. Combined, CNC and MRNA make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of XLV.

The next best performing sector is the Energy sector, higher by 0.4%. Among large Energy stocks, Chevron Corporation (Symbol: CVX) and EQT Corp (Symbol: EQT) are the most notable, showing a gain of 1.6% and 1.6%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Energy stocks is the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), which is up 0.7% in midday trading, and up 2.21% on a year-to-date basis. Chevron Corporation, meanwhile, is up 11.18% year-to-date, and EQT Corp is up 15.78% year-to-date. Combined, CVX and EQT make up approximately 21.0% of the underlying holdings of XLE.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Friday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while four sectors are down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +0.8% Energy +0.4% Consumer Products +0.2% Services +0.2% Technology & Communications +0.1% Financial -0.1% Materials -0.1% Industrial -0.2% Utilities -0.3%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Dividend ETFs

 COCP market cap history

 CSGS Stock Predictions



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.